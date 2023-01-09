Solana Price Predictions: Where Can the Bonk Crypto Take SOL?

Solana (SOL-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Monday as SOL rises alongside new meme token Bonk (BONK-USD).
The big news here is that Bonk is a meme token that operates on the Solana blockchain. Investors in the BONK token, which is another Shiba Inu-themed crypto, staged a massive rally last week. The crypto rose more than 4,800%.
Considering the connection between these two cryptos, it makes sense that were also seeing SOL rise in value as well. Granted, it’s not as big of a percentage jump at 22.2% as of this writing. But Solana is also a much more mature crypto that already trades at a higher price than BONK. SOL trading volume over the last 24 hours is also up 372.3% as of this writing.
Keeping that in mind, it makes sense why crypto traders are interested in the potential of SOL. As such, we’ve rounded up some of the latest Solana price predictions below!
Solana Price Predictions
- Starting off or coverage is Gov Capital with its one-year estimate of $169.45442062767 for the crypto.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with a bearish one-year forecast of $5.875 for SOL.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Solana price predictions with an average estimate of $35.75.
How do these price predictions match up to Solana’s current value? The overall sentiment is positive compared to the crypto’s price of $16.71 as of Monday afternoon.
