Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) stock is rocketing more than 140% on news that AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is buying the company.
- Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares are surging over 112% following news that Chiesi Farmaceutici is acquiring the company.
- Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) stock is soaring more than 97% alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares are gaining over 92% as Ispen prepares to acquire the company.
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock is increasing more than 41% as shares continue a recent rally.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are climbing over 40% on reports of an incoming bankruptcy filing.
- Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) stock is heading more than 36% higher without any clear news this morning.
- Party City (NYSE:PRTY) shares are jumping over 33% following recent bankruptcy reports.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock is getting a more than 25% boost alongside preliminary data from Covid-19 and flue shots.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares are up over 24% following data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
10 Top Losers
- Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) stock is diving more than 31% following an unexpected rally on Friday.
- Lixte Biotech (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares are tumbling over 12% on no apparent news today.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is taking a more than 12% beating after receiving a Nasdaq delisting notice last week.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares are falling over 11% after getting a Nasdaq delisting notice on Friday.
- Meten Holding (NASDAQ:METX) stock is dropping more than 10% without any recent news to discuss.
- Happiness Development (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares are decreasing over 10% on no clear news Monday morning.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is sliding more than 10% following a Friday rally.
- Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares are slipping over 10% in early morning trading.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock is dipping more than 9% after rallying during the prior day of trading.
- MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% following a recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
