Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock is rocketing more than 59% after getting a $175 million wind tower order.
- Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) shares are soaring over 42% after announcing the commercial release of its MARLIN Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning.
- ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) stock is surging more than 40% after providing trial design for a Phase 2 clinical study.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares are rising over 38% after presenting data from a preclinical cancer study.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is increasing more than 33% ahead of an investor webcast tomorrow.
- Party City (NYSE:PRTY) shares are climbing over 31% as shares continue to see volatility among bankruptcy talk.
- Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) stock is gaining more than 28% after getting an update from the FDA on its pre-IND and 2023 plans.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are heading 28% higher with a bankruptcy filing looming.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is jumping almost 25% on no clear news.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are up over 23% after signing a strategic partnership.
10 Top Losers
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) stock is diving more than 24% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are tumbling close to 19% as it continues recent downward momentum.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock is taking an over 13% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares are sliding nearly 13% following stock sale news.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) stock is dropping more than 12% after a rally yesterday.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares are decreasing over 12% after rallying yesterday on a buyback plan.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock is falling more than 11% after warning of lost sales volume in Q4.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares are slipping over 9% after providing investors with details on cash distribution and its earnings release date.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock is dipping almost 9% after signing a strategic collaboration with Boost.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
