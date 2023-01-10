BBBY Stock Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond’s Sales Plunge Ahead of Bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is continuing to rise on Tuesday as all signs point toward the retailer filing for bankruptcy.
One of the latest signs that this is the case is declining sales, which the company saw in its latest earnings report. In the report, the company said revenue came in at $1.3 billion. That marks a 33% drop year-over-year (YOY).
The company saw sales fall as it was unable to keep enough stock on its shelves for customers to purchase. This also led to a net loss of $393 million during the period, 42% wider YOY.
Sue Gove, President and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, spoke on the matter in the latest earnings report:
“As we shared last week, we continue to work with advisors as we consider all strategic alternatives to accomplish our near- and long-term goals. We have a team, internally and externally, with proven experience helping companies successfully navigate complex situations and become stronger. Multiple paths are being explored and we are determining our next steps thoroughly, and in a timely manner.”
What’s Next for BBBY Stock?
If the current trend continues, Bed Bath & Beyond will continue to see the price of BBBY stock increase. That could continue until a possible bankruptcy filing. While shares may fall after that announcement, it’s possible the rally will keep going despite the company’s financial crisis.
BBBY stock is up 18.2% as of Tuesday morning.
