Why Is Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Stock Down 11% Today?

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) stock is falling on Thursday after the company announced a registered direct offering and private placement.
Starting with the registered direct offering up 6,744,187 shares of IKT stock for a price of 86 cents each. Next comes the private placement, which includes 4,883,721 priced the same as in the direct offering.
To go along with these offerings, Inhibikase Therapeutics has approved the issuing of 11,627,908 warrants to acquire IKT stock. These warrants have an exercise price of 75 cents per share, can be exercised immediately, and expire in five years.
Inhibikase Therapeutics is expecting gross proceeds from these two offerings to come in at $10 million. It will use this money for general corporate purposes, such as funding clinical trials, product candidate development, and more.
What This Means for IKT Stock
First off, traders will note that IKT stock is seeing heavy trading volume this morning. That comes as some 351,000 shares of the stock change hands. This is already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 256,000 shares.
Also, the drop in price makes sense as investors sell shares. This comes as the offerings increase the oustanding shares of IKT stock, which diluted current shareholders stakes in the company. That’s not something traders typically react well to.
IKT stock is down 10.5% as of Thursday morning.
