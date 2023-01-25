Why Is Inpixon (INPX) Stock Up 31% Today?

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the solutions and technologies company.
Instead, it looks like heavy trading is behind the rise in INPX stock today. This has some 6 million shares on the move as of Wednesday morning. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 492,000 shares.
And this isn’t the first day that INPX stock has gained alongside heavy trading volume recently. It also jumped 6.1% on Tuesday after roughly 18 million shares of the stock changed hands. Yet again, there was no company news behind that movement.
Investors will keep in mind that INPX is a penny stock. It only trades for about $1.56 and has a market capitalization of $5.053 million. That means its easily subject to volatility, especially in pre-market hours.
What Is Inpixon?
Inpixon is a solutions and technologies company that operates in three parts. That includes its mobile app services, indoor tracking and mapping, as well as its omni-channel events. This data makes it possible for businesses to create smart campuses and better understand how to use the space.
Inpixon was founded in 1999 and operates out of its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. The company currently employs 210 people.
INPX stock is up 30.8% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
