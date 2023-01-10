SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is Sidus Space (SIDU) Stock Up 20% Today?

Sidus Space's announcement of a big-money subcontract is adding propulsion to SIDU stock

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 10, 2023, 12:01 pm EST
  • Sidus Space (SIDU) stock is trending as the company has been awarded a subcontract for a U.S. Navy propulsion program.
  • The total value of the project is over $2 million.
  • SIDU stock rallied immediately after the opening bell rang on Wall Street.
In a major development for Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU), the company just revealed it’s been selected for a subcontract to help develop a U.S. Navy propulsion program. Millions of dollars are potentially at stake here, so SIDU stock traders are definitely in a buying mood today.

Florida-based Sidus Space offers what it calls Space-as-a-Service services. These include space-focused hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and more.

The company has previously worked with the American military. As CEO Carol Craig states, Sidus Space has manufactured a U.S. Navy trainer system — and now, the company has another opportunity to assist the Navy.

Here’s the lowdown: Craig Technologies is leading the design of the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program’s Propulsion Plant Team Trainer Maneuvering Area Panels for Bechtel Plant Machinery. The total value of this project exceeds $2 million.

So, whom did Craig Technologies select to “manufacture, assemble, test and deliver” the Maneuvering Panel trainers? You guessed it: Sidus Space.

What’s Happening with SIDU Stock?

In response to this development, financial traders propelled SIDU stock up 20% this morning. As of 11:00 a.m. Eastern, Sidus Space shares were still above $1.30.

Sidus Space is a tiny company with a market capitalization of around $23.5 million. So, it’s huge news for this company to be selected for another government subcontract, especially one with a total project value in the millions of dollars.

This doesn’t mean Sidus Space will actually net $2 million. Nevertheless, the revenue-generation potential is considerable. Plus, the subcontract solidifies Sidus Space’s status as a trusted equipment designer and manufacturer for the Navy.

It’s perfectly understandable, then, that Craig is “excited to be supporting Bechtel and their Navy customer again.” Clearly, SIDU stock investors are excited, as well.

Sidus Space shares lots a great deal of value last year. Could today’s big news catalyze a comeback in 2023? Only time will tell, but short-sellers should be on notice, as Sidus Space might have rocket fuel now.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

