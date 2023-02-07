7 Penny Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Before They Skyrocket

This could be an exciting time for those looking to wager on the best penny cryptocurrencies to buy. The markets may be shifting, offering new opportunities after a roller-coaster ride last year. Industry stalwarts such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) are up over 40% for the year. Moreover, many experts believe we are close to or have hit bottom, creating an exciting entry point for savvy investors. Nevertheless, investing in penny cryptocurrencies with small market capitalizations can be risky. Therefore, it’s best to allocate only a small portion of your portfolio to these moonshot cryptos that could potentially turn into something big in the future. Crypto is a speculative asset for a reason and should be treated as one.
|CKB-USD
|Nervos Network
|$0.005
|ZIL-USD
|Zilliqa
|$0.03
|ADA-USD
|Cardano
|$0.38
|XRP-USD
|XRP.
|$0.39
|LBLOCK-USD
|Lucky Block
|$0.00011
|SCRT-USD
|Secret
|$0.80
|DOGE-USD
|Dogecoin
|$0.08
Nervos Network (CKB-USD)
Investing in the Nervos Network (CKB-USD) is an exciting opportunity to capitalize on a highly promising altcoin. With efficient tokenomics at its core, the project offers flexibility and potential by connecting almost every cryptocurrency asset, making them interoperable regardless of network design. The layer-1 protocol also supports smart contract development and layer-2 scaling solutions to support high-volume use cases effectively. To be fair, other crypto platforms offer similar features, perhaps with a more real-world utility to boot. However, the importance of interoperability in blockchains is huge, which suggests that the CKB could catch fire in the next crypto bull run.
Zilliqa (ZIL-USD)
Zilliqa (ZIL-USD) is another promising crypto to watch for the long haul. Its unique use of sharding makes it stand out from the rest, offering stellar transaction speed and reliability. Sharding works by breaking each transaction into smaller parts to enable parallel verification. Not only does it increase transaction speed, but in Zilliqa’s case, it lowers the transaction fees by 227 times compared to Ethereum. Furthermore, Zilliqa has also forayed into the metaverse, a market that is expected to be worth billions down the road. Its metaverse-as-a-service platform, Metapolis, effectively offers a blank canvas for its users to develop their personalized virtual universe as they see fit.
Cardano (ADA-USD)
Cardano (ADA-USD) has been a real stand-out in the cryptocurrency world, with its robust blockchain protocol driving increased accessibility for users worldwide. Perhaps most impressive is its development activity, which outpaced past other crypto projects last year. This is due to an incredibly ambitious and methodical development framework thanks to its dedicated team of developers who have worked tirelessly to ensure it remains on the cutting edge of crypto innovation.
As we advance, its network is likely to experience a huge boost to its transaction capacity with the Hydra update. Moreover, its stablecoin Djed has also gone live. The algorithms and formal verification protocols used for Djed promised a secure, reliable token that can take full advantage of DeFi applications. These updates suggest that the long-term value of the Cardano platform could see even greater growth in the future, empowering it to become an industry leader in both usability and functionality.
XRP (XRP-USD)
Ripple’s XRP (XRP-USD) is one of the most popular decentralized public blockchains known for its robust scalability. Some of the biggest names in the banking sphere, such as the Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Santander Bank (NYSE:SAN), use the platform to reduce remittance processing costs. Additionally, multiple countries are flirting with the idea of creating central bank digital currencies built on Ripple’s network.
However, its never-ending legal tussle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to be a major roadblock in its path to recovery. Despite the delays, XRP remains in an excellent position to win the lawsuit and kickstart a rally. It was trading at a record high of $3.84 in 2018 and is now down over 90% from its highs. Positive tailwinds from its case with the SEC and an improvement in the market conditions could be major growth catalysts for the crypto.
Lucky Block (LBLOCK-USD)
Lucky Block (LBLOCK-USD) is one of the hottest crypto platforms that aims to revolutionize how players compete in crypto games. Using distributed ledger and blockchain technology, players can make transactions faster and more accurately than ever. The fact that all transactions are documented and monitored regardless of the size of the prize money makes it an attractive option for users looking for secure, transparent gaming experiences.
With the Ethereum bridge completed in 2023, investors of the Lucky Block project can easily exchange LBLOCK tokens. The release of new crypto listings and NFT competitions could push token prices to new highs and retest former all-time highs. It sure looks like a high-reward investment opportunity for those looking to get invest in Lucky Block as it continues to expand its portfolio and offerings.
Secret (SCRT-USD)
Secret (SCRT-USD) offers a unique solution to effectively tackle privacy concerns for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) holders. The platform allows its users to control who can view their assets on the blockchain. This has enabled more control over their digital tokens, which would otherwise be visible to all.
Privacy concerns in the NFT space have become a major problem for its users over the past couple of years. The biggest NFT marketplace OpenSea, revealed a massive data breach last year in June advising its users to avoid phishing emails. Before that, an estimated $1.7 million worth of NFTs were reportedly stolen from the platform. Therefore, the importance of privacy for NFT holders cannot be more understated, strengthening SCRT’s bull case.
Dogecoin (DOGE-USD)
Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is arguably the most popular meme crypto, which has taken its investors on a roller-coaster ride over the past couple of years. If we look at other crypto platforms, the emphasis is on creating real-world utility. However, with DOGE, it’s more about creating an energized community and having fun. Hence, its legion of fans online would beg to differ with anyone thinking of DOGE as a frivolous investment.
DOGE’s value has ebbed and flowed with maverick entrepreneur Elon Musk’s tweets supporting the platform. Though that trend seems to weaken late, Twitter’s plan to integrate payments on the website could be a needle-mover for DOGE. If crypto functionality is added down the road, you’d want to bet the house that Twitter would opt for DOGE as its primary crypto payment option.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.