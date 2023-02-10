SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Ford Continues to Abandon Rivian (RIVN) Stock

RIVN stock is falling after Ford sold nearly its entire stake

By Dana Blankenhorn, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 10, 2023, 9:31 am EST
  • Ford Motor (F) has sold out nearly all of its stake in Rivian Automotive (RIVN).
  • Amazon (AMZN) still has its stake and an order for 100,000 Rivian delivery vans.
  • RIVN stock needs to see a profit soon against growing competition.
Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has sold nearly all of its stake in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), the electric vehicle (EV) start-up. An SEC filing shows Ford owning just 1.15% of the smaller company, with whom it competes in electric trucks.

RIVN stock fell 3.3% on the news and a further 2.4% overnight. It opened Feb. 10 at about $19 with a market capitalization of $17.9 billion. Meanwhile, Ford shares opened at about $12.75 with a market cap of $53.8 billion.

A Hard Slog

Rivian was a hot stock in 2021, thanks in part to Ford’s investment and a huge order from another investor, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for electric delivery vans. Amazon has also written down part of its investment. At the end of 2022, however, Amazon still owned more than 17% of Rivian.

Rivian is due to release earnings Feb. 28. During the third quarter, Rivian lost $1.72 billion, or $1.88 per share, on revenue of $536 million. It ended the quarter with $18 billion in cash and equivalents.

Rivian claims to have more than 114,000 preorders for its R1T truck and R1S SUV, along with the rest of the 100,000 vehicle Amazon van order. In addition to the Ford and Amazon investments, Rivian also got a $1.5 billion incentive from Georgia to build an assembly plant along Interstate 20 east of Atlanta. While the deal has been criticized, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp won reelection easily.

Supply chain issues and competition from Ford’s F-150 Lightning have helped slow Rivian’s rise. The company recently held its second round of layoffs. Rivian said it produced about 25,000 cars last year and its Illinois plant could produce 70,000 this year on two shifts.

Despite its economizing, Rivian is expanding its charging network. It has patented a new off-road gearbox. CEO R.J. Scaringe also confirmed it is working on an electric bike. Electric bikes are outselling electric cars in the U.S., and outselling all cars in Europe.

What Happens Next for RIVN Stock?

While Rivian has enough cash to get through another two years of losses, it needs to show a profit to remain credible with investors. Price cuts from Ford and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) don’t help.

On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn held a long position in AMZN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at danablankenhorn@gmail.com, tweet him at @danablankenhorn, or subscribe to his Substack.

