SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Investors Can’t Afford to Miss the Bigger Picture When It Comes to Google and ChatGPT

The botched Bard bot launch shouldn't overshadow Google's AI progress

By Samuel O'Brient, InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Feb 16, 2023, 2:06 pm EST
  • Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has been criticized for the botched launch of its chatbot.
  • The company’s mishap sent shares plunging as markets reacted negatively.
  • But that doesn’t mean that Google’s Bard bot doesn’t have significant potential.
"ChatGPT" - Investors Can’t Afford to Miss the Bigger Picture When It Comes to Google and ChatGPT

Source: Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com

Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the talk of Wall Street. More specifically, both retail and institutional investors have been highly focused on chatbots and the companies building their own.

Many eyes were on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) earlier this month as Google geared up for the launch of its Bard chatbot. But when the highly anticipated AI product made its debut on Twitter, it displayed clear misinformation, sending shockwaves through the tech market and pushing GOOGL stock down in the process.

Since then, Google insiders have speculated that the launch may have been premature. Its engineers are working to correct the mistake, but while they do, GOOGL shares have been struggling to stay in the green. However, this doesn’t mean that investors seeking AI stocks should count Google out. On the contrary, the company has demonstrated some impressive progress, reminding everyone what this new technology can do.

Let’s take a closer look at the Google Bard launch and how investors should be assessing it.

A Google Chatbot in a ChatGPT World

They say timing is everything, and Google didn’t get the timing of its Bard launch correct. With the media outcry following the premature debut, it’s easy to see why investor confidence is compromised. But even as Google scrambles to pick up the pieces, its progress on the AI front is noteworthy. And investors should be evaluating it from a macro perspective rather than dismissing it because of one error.

Most important to remember is that Google’s AI is bigger than Bard. The company is doubling down on this new technology, and it plans on using it to redefine how we search for things. In a recent blog post, Google laid out the ways it plans on leveraging AI to help improve the search experience for users, specifically while traveling. Already in motion, these new initiatives center around allowing mobile users to conduct web searches via their phone’s camera. As the company states:

“In the coming months, you’ll be able to use Lens to ‘search your screen’ on Android globally. With this technology, you can search what you see in photos or videos across the websites and apps you know and love, like messaging and video apps — without having to leave the app or experience.”

Google is also introducing a multisearch tool, allowing users to search with both text and images. This enables users to find better information by asking questions about what they see. The company is also looking into enhancing this exciting feature even further by way of a Multitask Unified Model (MUM), which it has been working on since 2021. All the AI hype is focused on chatbots now. But Google clearly sees that the future is much broader than a digital question-and-answer tool like ChatGPT.

What’s Next for GOOGL Stock

There is no need for investors to worry about Alphabet stock following the Bard launch. Contrary to what some experts have speculated, devices like ChatGPT do not pose a significant threat to Google. The company has been highly focused on AI for years, and it has the resources to stay ahead of competitors as it has nearly always done. Even as Bard experiences setbacks, Google is finding new ways to use AI to continue delivering the tools its users want.

One Seeking Alpha contributor recently argued that Google’s AI tools are “3x larger than ChatGPT” and that GOOGL stock remains undervalued. In their words:

“Google has been a pioneer in the AI space for decades and when it comes to search engine integration I believe the company has an edge. The advertising market is going through a cyclical downturn right now and its PaLM model ‘mistake’ was definitely overblown.”

Everything that we’ve seen from Google regarding its search AI plans suggests that it absolutely has an edge over competitors. Investors should focus on the value that the company can derive from its AI tool. The Bard launch is a small setback that will quickly pass, allowing shares to rise again.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Samuel O’Brient has been covering financial markets and analyzing economic policy for three-plus years. His areas of expertise involve electric vehicle (EV) stocks, green energy and NFTs. O’Brient loves helping everyone understand the complexities of economics. He is ranked in the top 15% of stock pickers on TipRanks.

Technology, Artificial Intelligence

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/02/investors-cant-afford-to-miss-the-bigger-picture-when-it-comes-to-google-and-chatgpt/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC