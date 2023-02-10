The 7 Best Cryptos to Buy for February 2023

With the sheer amount of altcoins in existence today, finding the best cryptos is tricky, but it’s important to remember that cryptocurrencies are primarily driven by marketing.
Small-cap tokens could be a great option for those looking for oversized short-term gains, while those with a more conservative risk appetite should stick with Bitcoin or Ethereum.
The best cryptos tend to offer incredible real-world utility and use cases that have solidified their long-term positioning.
Recent economic indicators make it likely that the Federal Reserve will take a more dovish stance on monetary policy. With the labor market cooling off, policymakers may be less willing to undertake aggressive tightening of the money supply. These signs indicate a central bank ready to support healthy economic growth boosting the crypto market.
|ETH-USD
|Ethereum
|$1,272.11
|ZIL-USD
|Zilliqa
|$0.02
|ADA-USD
|Cardano
|$0.31
|BNB-USD
|Binance Coin
|$288.20
|LINK-USD
|Chainlink
|$7.64
|ATOM-USD
|Cosmos
|$10.22
|FIL-USD
|Filecoin
|$4.40
Ethereum (ETH)
) is one of the best cryptos out there thanks to its laundry list of use cases. Ethereum’s blockchain facilitates using multiple applications and innovative projects, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
DeFi protocols rely on ETH more than any other platform, with over 80% of the volume connected to the network. Also, 70% of NFTs are either made from ETH or used as their default currency. This pioneering outlook has enabled Ethereum to become a key player in the ever-growing digital currency space.
The ETH token has increased enormously over the past several years. According to a few analysts, its maximum value in 2025 could reach as high as $12,780, a staggering increase of over 500% from its current price.
Zilliqa (ZIL)
Zilliqa (ZIL-USD) offers robust transaction speed, which makes it one of the best cryptos for the long haul. Its stellar transaction speeds are linked to sharding, a process that helps break each transaction into smaller parts to be verified in parallel.
The best part is that you get faster transactions, and its token transfers incur roughly 227 times lower fees than Ethereum.
February 2022 was an exciting month for the crypto platform, with its price surging from four to eighteen cents in a couple of months. The remarkable achievement was due to the launch of the company’s metaverse services.
The metaverse, as we all know, could potentially become a multi-billion dollar industry down the road, which should immensely benefit Zilliqa. Fortunately, if sentiments remain positive and bullish, we can expect a similar bump in value.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA-USD) continues to amaze with its robust blockchain protocol, making the technology more accessible worldwide. Moreover, Cardano was one of the best cryptos in terms of development activity last year, according to the crypto analytics platform, Sentiment. This rapid growth is largely due to their ambitious and comprehensive development framework and dedicated team.
Cardano’s most recent update, Hydra, could significantly increase the transaction capacity of ADA to a million transactions per second. This massive improvement has already made waves in the industry and has the potential for the network to continue boosting the platform’s long-term value.
On top of this, Cardano’s native stablecoin, Djed, recently went live. Its algorithmic protocol and formal verification features make it well-suited for use in DeFi applications and ensure price stabilization. These improvements indicate that Cardano will be an industry leader in terms of usability and functionality down the road.
Binance Coin (BNB)
Binance Coin (BNB-USD) has been a pioneer in the cryptocurrency landscape, consistently pursuing growth despite market turbulence. The platform boasts over 120 million users, with trading volumes soaring over a whopping $34 trillion in 2021.
With significant investment into establishing its presence in Japan and the Middle East, Binance is positioning itself as a leader in global crypto expansion when there is a meaningful recovery in activity. Yet even more impressive is Binance Labs, an initiative by Binance to fund crypto startups from seed rounds to latter-stage investments.
Its native token has witnessed massive growth over the past few years, surging by more than 250%. BNB rallied by 25% last month and is poised for even greater upside potential.
Chainlink (LINK)
Chainlink (LINK-USD) was designed to bring diverse blockchains together, allowing them to communicate seamlessly and securely with one another, making it one of the best cryptos to put on your buy list.
Through its robust abstraction layer, Chainlink is a bridge connecting numerous blockchains across the globe, optimizing transactional capabilities and unlocking their full potential. This ingenious design has been especially effective in supporting smart contracts, which are more reliable and easier than ever before to develop.
Chainlink is an incredibly innovative and secure platform for DeFi, and its advisory team is impressive in its own right. With prominent figures such as Eric Schmidt and Jeff Weiner on board, the platform appears to have a distinct advantage regarding resources.
Chainlink has the potential to revolutionize how developers work – bringing enhanced security and reliability through decentralized systems.
Cosmos (ATOM)
Cosmos (ATOM-USD) is revolutionizing blockchain interoperability with an innovative platform that simplifies complexity for developers and end-users alike. It facilitates seamless transactions between different blockchains, which is critical for expanding the widespread adoption of Web3 and other emerging growth verticals in the space.
Of course, 2021 was an absolute dream for crypto investors, and the ATOM token emerged as one of the stars in the sphere. Retail investors pushed ATOM from under $4 to almost a staggering $45 within months.
Unfortunately, by June 2022, the ride had ended, and ATOM had dropped to a low of $6. Nevertheless, the token has been gaining since the start of the year, gaining over 35%, with an even brighter outlook ahead.
Filecoin (FIL)
The cloud storage sector has been booming lately, a trend that is playing out across many companies and platforms. However, Filecoin (FIL-USD) has taken it to the next level by effectively making use of blockchain, which offers a plethora of advantages compared to traditional centralized systems.
The project has seen its fair share of success, becoming the largest among its competitors. It offers robust speed, security, and scalability beyond what had previously been thought impossible for such storage solutions.
Filecoin boasts many attractive features that make it an exciting proposition. Firstly, its peer-to-peer model means there is no single point of control, leading to unparalleled uptime and security for users.
As a result of the removal of expensive third-party hosting requirements, users become the nodes and receive rewards in the form of FIL tokens for their time and effort. The opportunity for reward combined with increased reliability makes decentralized storage platforms like Filecoin highly appealing.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque held a LONG position in ETHEREUM. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.