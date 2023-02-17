Why Is Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) Stock Down 15% Today?

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) stock is falling on Friday but it’s not due to any news released by the company today.
Instead, it looks like shares are retreating from a rally on Thursday. That came alongside a Phase 1 clinical trial of ARX517. This is the company’s proprietary anti-prostate-specific membrane antigen, antibody-drug conjugate for prostate cancer patients.
News of that clinical trial data sent shares of AMAM stock soaring 53.6% higher on Thursday. That came as some 50 million shares of the stock changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 4.7 million shares.
What This Means For AMAM Stock
Toda’ys movement is simply AMAM stock coming off that high from its rally yesterday. Considering the drop is only a fraction of yesterday’s gain, it’s nothing to be worried about just yet. The bigger problem would be if the stock continues to fall in the following days.
The drop in price today also comes with weaker trading volume for AMAM stock. This has around 157,000 shares changing hands as of this writing. It makes sense that investors would see less trading today since there’s no catalyst to increase interest in the stock.
AMAM stock is down 14.7% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.