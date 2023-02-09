Why Is Credit Suisse (CS) Stock Down 7% Today?

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock is falling on Thursday after the company announced its intention to acquire Michael Klein’s investment banking business.
This will see the banking company purchase the banking arm of M. Klein & Company for $175 million. This will see it revive the First Boston investing banking brand with Michael Klein leading that business.
Credit Suisse is expecting to complete its acquisition of Michael Klein’s investment banking business by June. Also, it’s looking to double CS First Boston revenue to $3.5 billion.
Problems For CS Stock
Credit Suisse’s plan to purchase Michael Klein’s business comes as it’s already suffering deep losses. The company reported its worst annual loss today since the 2008 financial crisis. There are also concerns things could get worse for the company.
Thomas Hallett, an analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, took CS stock to task in a note to clients obtained by Reuters.
“With heavy losses to continue in 2023, we expect to see another wave of downgrades and see no reason to own the shares.”
One of the biggest problems facing CS stock is scandals. The company has been involved in several over the last few years that have left it crippled. That includes a $5.5 billion loss connected to its business with Archegos in 2021.
CS stock is down 7% as of Thursday morning.
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the most recent stock news traders need to know about on Thursday! Among that is what has shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE), Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC), and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) stock moving today. You can catch up on all of this at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Why Is Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Stock Down 28% Today
- Why Is Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Stock Down 51% Today
- Why Is Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock Up 48% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.