Why Is Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock Up 48% Today?

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that Abbott (NYSE:ABT) intends to acquire the company.
That deal has Abbott offering to buy Cardiovascular Systems for $890 million. This has it pricing shares of CSII stock at $20 each. For the record, that’s a roughly 47% premium over the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.
The Boards of Directors at Cardiovascular Systems and Abbott have both given their support to the deal. Now it just needs approval from regulators, as well as shareholders of CSII stock. Abbott expects the deal to be neutral to its 2023 guidance.
Lisa Earnhardt, executive vice president of Medical Devices at Abbott, said the following about the deal.
“The acquisition of CSI will add new, complementary technologies to Abbott’s leading vascular device offerings. CSI has a talented and experienced team and a leading atherectomy system that will allow Abbott to provide physicians more tools to help patients live fuller lives.”
CSII Earnings News
Cardiovascular Systems also posted earnings for its fiscal second quarter of 2023 today. That includes diluted earnings per share of -20 cents on revenue of $61.5 million. Both of those miss Wall Street’s estimates of -15 cents per share and $63.08 million in revenue.
Today’s news also has some 461,000 shares of CSII stock trading hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of about 261,000 shares. CSII shares are also up 48.5% as of Thursday morning.
