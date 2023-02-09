Why Is Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Stock Down 51% Today

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is falling on Thursday after revealing pricing for a public stock offering.
The company has priced shares of TIVC stock at 25 cents each. It expects to raise $5 million from the offering. Tivic Health Systems intends to use this money for the sales expansion of its first commercial product, ClearUP.
Tivic Health Systems is offering up 20 million shares of TIVC stock in the public offering. There’s also a 45-day option for underwriters of the offering to acquire an additional 3 million shares.
What This Means For TIVC Stock
A public stock offering increases the total outstanding amount of TIVC shares. With that comes a decrease to current shareholder’s stake in the company. That’s not something that is often received well by investors.
Adding to that, public stock offerings are often priced below market value. That’s the case this time with the 25-cent offering price being half of the 50-cent closing price for TIVC stock yesterday. Yet again, investors typically aren’t happy about this as it devalues their shares.
Today’s news also brings with it heavy trading of TIVC stock. As of this writing, more than 1 million shares have been traded. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 88,000 shares.
TIVC stock is down 52% in Thursday pre-market trading.
