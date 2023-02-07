Why Is Oak Street Health (OSH) Stock Up 36% Today?

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to a report that CVS (NYSE:CVS) plans to take over the company.
According to these reports, CVS is willing to pay $10.5 billion to acquire Oak Street Health. The reports claim that CVS is going to pay around $39 per share for OSH stock. That would represent a roughly 35% premium to OSH’s closing price yesterday.
This isn’t the first time that reports of CVS seeking to obtain Oak Street Health has popped up. Earlier this year, similar reports spread with insiders claiming CVS was willing to acquire the company in a $10 billion deal. That would include its debt too.
What This Means For OSH Stock
If CVS acquired Oak Street Health, chances are OSH stock will cease to trade publically. However, the reported offer price is a strong premium, meaning that investors would likely accept the deal.
It’s also worth noting that CVS has been expanding its business lately with acquisitions. The company is trying to break into the primary care market, which makes sense considering its role as a retail pharmacy chain.
As for stock movement this morning, about 300,000 shares of OSH stock have changed hands. That’s still a ways off from its daily average trading volume of about 2.4 million shares.
OSH stock is up 35.6% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.