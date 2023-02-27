Why Is Tegna (TGNA) Stock Down 23% Today?

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) stock is falling on Monday following news that a buyout deal for the company is being put on hold.
Specifically, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) just put the merger agreement between Tegna and Standard General L.P. on hold. The government agency has concerns about the combination of the two companies, including the possible increase in prices that it would cause for consumers. This has the FCC requesting a hearing to go over the matter.
The combination between the two companies was going to see Standard General L.P. acquire Tegna for $24 per share. Without the deal moving forward right now, Tegna will continue to pay dividends. However, the company has put its share repurchase program on hold.
The Q4 Earnings Report
The news of the FCC requesting a hearing came alongside Tegna’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022. Per the report, Tegna saw adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents and revenue of $917 million during Q4. To put that in perspective, Wall Street had expected $1.13 per share and revenue of $963 million for the period.
Investors will also note that TGNA stock is seeing heavy trading volume today. That has some 1.8 million shares on the move as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.6 million shares.
TGNA stock is down 22.8% as of Monday morning.
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! A few examples include what has ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock rising, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers today. We’ve got all that ready to go at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is ObsEva (OBSV) Stock Up 61% Today?
- Why Is Lucira Health (LHDX) Stock Up 237% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.