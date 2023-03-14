SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

BA Stock Alert: What to Know About Boeing’s Big Deal With Saudi Arabia

BA is selling up to 121 jets to the country

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 14, 2023, 10:22 am EDT
  • Boeing (BA) stock is rising alongside news of a massive sale.
  • The company is selling up to 121 of its 787 Dreamliners to Saudi Arabia.
  • That could be worth as much as $40 billion for the company.
Source: vaalaa / Shutterstock

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is on the move Tuesday following news that the company has signed a deal with Saudi Arabia.

That deal will see Boeing supply Saudi Arabia with as many as 121 of its 787 Dreamliners. These are being split between state-owned airline Saudi Arabian Airlines and national airline Riyadh Air. Based on the price of a 787 being $338 million, this deal could be worth as much as $40 billion for Boeing.

It’s worth pointing out that 78 of the 787 Dreamliners in this deal are considered firm orders. The remaining 43 are options as additional purchases. Also, Riyadh Air is responsible for 72 of the jets included in this order.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the following about the deal in a news release:

“This is a significant order that will support Riyadh Air’s commitment to deliver a world-class travel experience, while supporting American aerospace manufacturing jobs at Boeing and across our supply chain.”

BA Stock Movement on Tuesday

Considering the recent order for its 787 Dreamliners, it makes sense shares of BA stock are on the rise today. Investors are celebrating as the order reaffirms the company’s strengths and should be a boon to earnings.

As of this writing, shares of BA stock are up 3.1%.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

