Dear SBNY Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 5

Fans of Signature Bank (OTCMKTS:SBNY) stock will want to keep an eye on the financial company when April 5 rolls around!
That’s the cutoff date for crypto investors to pull their deposits from the bank before their assets are removed. This is the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) chosen course for dealing with digital tokens stored with Signature Bank.
If crypto traders don’t pull out their assets, tokens in their accounts will be liquidated and the account holders will receive a check instead. The reason for this is New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) buying most of the deposits held by Signature Bank. However, it doesn’t include crypto.
All of this is the continued fallout of the recent banking crisis. It started with SVB Financial failing and regulators quickly flew in to take control of Signature Bank. This came amid fears of a bank run that could have caused further harm to the economy, CoinTelegraph notes.
SBNY Stock Movement Today
Shares of Signature Bank stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading ahead of the April 5 deadline. As of this writing, some 18 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a major jump from its daily average trading volume of about 2.9 million shares.
SBNY stock is up 38.5% as of Wednesday morning but is still down 99.8% since the start of the year.
