Why Are Chip Stocks Up Today?

Chip stocks are on the rise Wednesday as the market reacts to the latest earnings report from Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).
While Micron failed to meet expectations in the current quarter, the chip company’s outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 has investors hopeful that a recent slump in the market is about to end.
That outlook includes adjusted earnings per share of -$1.58, plus or minus 7 cents. It also has revenue guidance of $3.7 billion, with a plus or minus of $200 million. While earnings are still lagging Wall Street’s estimate of -90 cents per share, it’s revenue guidance matches what analysts are expecting.
To go along with this, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the following in the earnings report.
“Customer inventories are getting better, and we expect gradual improvements to the industry’s supply-demand balance. We remain confident in long-term demand and are investing prudently to preserve our technology and product portfolio competitiveness.”
Let’s check out how this has chip stocks performing today below!
Chip Stocks Up On Wednesday
- Starting with MU stock, the company’s shares are up 5.6% as of Wednesday morning.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are next on our list with the company’s stock climbing 1.4% this morning.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock joins today’s rally with its shares gaining 3.9% as of this writing.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are closing out our list with a nearly 1% jump on Wednesday.
