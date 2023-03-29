M Stock Alert: What to Know as Macy’s Announces CEO Succession Plan

Macy’s (NYSE:M) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday as the company reveals succession plans for its new CEO.
This succession plan comes as current Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette plans to retire from the company in February 2024. Replacing Gennette is Tony Spring, the current executive vice president of Macy’s, as well as the chairman and CEO of Bloomingdale.
With this change, Spring has been named as the president and CEO-elect of Macy’s. he’s also been added to the company’s Board of Directors. Gennette will be working alongside Spring until his departure to ensure a smooth transition.
Spring said the following in the press release announcing the succession plan.
“Having worked closely with Jeff throughout our transformation, I see tremendous opportunity to build upon the storied reputation of each of our nameplates. We are further strengthening relationships with our customers through compelling merchandise, partnering with the best brands, and delivering great shopping experiences.”
Macy’s Is Making More Leadership Changes
The retailer also announced that chief financial officer Adrian Mitchell is taking on additional duties at the company. This will see Mitchell handle the chief operating officer responsibilities at the company. The CFO will also work with Gennette and Spring to prepare for the CEO succession.
Investors aren’t excited about losing the current Macy’s CEO. As a result, M stock is down 1.4% as of Wednesday morning.
