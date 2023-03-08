SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Mullen (MULN) Stock Is Down 50% in the Past Month

Is Mullen an investable stock?

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 8, 2023, 1:28 pm EST
  • Shares of Mullen Automotive (MULN) are declining again today, down another 5%.
  • This move comes on a recently filed lawsuit, alleging the company acted in bad faith in previous financing dealings.
  • However, other major negative catalysts remain, putting downward pressure on this stock.
Source: Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock

It’s been a rough few days, and a rough year overall, for investors in Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN). Shares of this early stage EV maker have been absolutely pummeled due to a variety of factors. Today, MULN stock is down another 5%. At current levels, this stock remains more than 95% below its 52-week high, one of the worst performers on the Nasdaq over the past year.

At roughly 20 cents per share, investors may expect that Mullen would have already received a warning notice from the Nasdaq. And it has. Last year, the exchange filed a notice, requiring Mullen to achieve a $1 stock price by March 6 or risk being delisted. Today, Mullen confirmed that a 180-day extension has been filed, although delisting risk remains.

Another key driver of the company’s poor performance is allegations of insider trading from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC has charged Acuitas CEO Terren Pfizer, a Mullen financier, with insider trading. That’s not a good look.

Thus, today’s news that Mullen has been hit by a court summons from Drawbridge Investments and DBI Lease Buyback Servicing for “acting in bad faith” in a previous financing agreement is just the tip of the iceberg. Indeed, any positive catalysts, such as the company’s ongoing product unveiling I reported on previously, aren’t being considered by investors.

Let’s dive into what to make of Mullen right now.

Is MULN Stock Investable?

With so many negative catalysts materializing for Mullen over the past month, investors may be excused for avoiding this stock. Indeed, delisting risk, SEC charges and a new lawsuit don’t bode well for the company’s outlook, at least in the near term.

Over the longer term, competition in the EV space and other macroeconomic issues remain. This is a company that’s not likely to be let off the hook easily. Indeed, it’s easy to see a scenario in which, even if the market roars back into bull mode, MULN stock continues to falter.

This may be a stock with too much hair for most investors to touch. Now in penny stock territory, it’s one I’m overly wary of.

Given the already heightened risks in the market, investors are clearly looking elsewhere for exposure. That seems to be the smart move right now.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

