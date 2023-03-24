SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

SQ Stock Alert: Block Responds to Hindenburg in 5 Sentences

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 24, 2023, 9:41 am EDT
  • Block (SQ) stock is falling 3% in early trading after plunging 14.8% yesterday.
  • Block issued a five-sentence statement categorically denying the accusations against it made by Hindenburg Research, a short seller.
  • Multiple Wall Street firms are defending SQ stock.
Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

Block (NYSE:SQ) stock is falling 3% in early trading after plunging 14.8% yesterday, and the name is trending on Yahoo Finance. Today Block issued a five-sentence statement responding to accusations against it made by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Block categorically denied Hindenburg’s charges in the statement and threatened to sue the short seller.

More About Block’s Statement

In its five-sentence statement, Block wrote that it plans to “work with the SEC” while considering taking “legal action against Hindenburg Research for the factually inaccurate and misleading report.”

Accusing Hindenburg of being motivated solely by a desire to reduce SQ stock, the company contended that the research firm’s report was “designed to deceive and confuse investors.”

Wall Street’s Reactions to Hindenburg’s Report

Hindenburg accused Block of systematically ignoring fraud and theft committed using its Cash App platform. The firm also claimed that Block allowed its users to launch “fraudulent accounts” and had implemented “predatory loans and fees.”

Calling the accusations “plain wrong,” investment bank Truist (NYSE:TFC) wrote that it is “highly unlikely that one of the most sophisticated FinTechs in the US is running rampant with systemic fraud.”

Oppenheimer, another investment bank that covers SQ stock,  also used the term “highly unlikely” to describe its view of Hindenburg’s accusations. However, Oppenheimer did state that regulators could examine payment platforms more closely in the wake of Hindenbiurg’s accusations.

Issuing a more negative statement, Citi (NYSE:C) wrote that Block should have provided a more detailed refutation of Hindenburg’s charges. “‘Exploring legal action’ will likely not be enough to settle investors’ concerns,” Citi warned.

Background on Block and SQ Stock

One of the co-founders of Block and its current CEO is Jack Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter who served as the latter platform’s CEO for many years.

SQ stock has tumbled 16% in the five trading days that ended yesterday, and it’s down 53% in the last 12 months.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Financial, Fintech

