Warner Music Layoffs: What to Know About the Latest WMG Job Cuts

Warner Music (NASDAQ:WMG) layoffs have the entertainment company cutting 4% of its workforce during economic uncertainty.
These layoffs were announced by company CEO Robert Kyncl in a letter sent to employees. That leader has been shared with several media outlets and confirms that the Warner Music layoffs will include some 270 workers.
Here’s a portion of that memo, as presented by Variety.
“We’ve made the tough decision to reduce our global team by approximately 270 people, or about 4%. At the same time, we’re reallocating resources towards new skills for artist and songwriter development and new tech initiatives. We’re also reducing discretionary spending and open positions to provide us with additional flexibility for our future.”
Investors will note that Kyncl recently took over as the new CEO of Warner Music earlier this year. Other new leadership changes include Isabel Garvey joining as the Warner Music UK chief operating officer and Jennifer Ivory as managing director of Parlophone Records. These two leadership changes were announced yesterday.
Warner Music Joins Layoffs Trend
Ongoing layoffs have been a consistent trend lately with many companies reducing their headcounts. That comes alongside increasing inflation, rising interest rates, and reduced consumer spending. While the tech sector is being hit the hardest, the effects are being felt across the entire market.
WMG stock is down 1.4% as of Thursday morning.
Investors seeking more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Thursday! A few examples include why shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX), and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock are on the move today. We’ve got all of that news ready to go at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Why Is EVgo (EVGO) Stock Up 25% Today?
- Why Is Scynexis (SCYX) Stock Up 69% Today?
- FRGT Stock Alert: Why Is Freight Technologies Up 20% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.