Why Is EVgo (EVGO) Stock Up 25% Today?

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) stock is on the rise Thursday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022!
That earnings report starts out positive with earnings per share of -6 cents. That’s better than the -17 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting during the quarter. It’s also an improvement over the -18 cents from the same period of the year prior.
To go along with that, EVgo also reported revenue of $27.23 million. Yet again, that’s a beat compared to analysts’ estimate of $21.82 million. Investors will also note that revenue came in at $7.12 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
What The Future Holds For EVGO Stock
Investors are also hoping that things will turn out well for EVGO stock in 2023. That seems possible considering the company’s revenue guidance of $105 million to $150 million for the year. Even if it’s below Wall Street’s estimate of $153.66 million for the period.
There’s also heavy trading of EVGO stock today as investors buy the company’s shares. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a major increase over its daily average trading volume of about 2.3 million shares.
EVGO stock is up 24.9% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.