Why Is Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) Stock Down 12% Today?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock is falling on Wednesday but that’s not something that should surprise investors.
The drop in price for CISO stock today follows a major rally on Tuesday. That saw the company’s shares jump nearly 68% higher. That came alongside heavy trading as some 102 million shares changed hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 2.6 million shares.
That stock rally came after the company provided investors with an update on its financial situation. Specifically, the company pointed out it secured $5 million through a 10% Unsecured Convertible Note sale to Hensley & Company.
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel mentioned that this note sale gave it the funds required to pay back a $5 million 4% promissory note it sold to Bell Bank in June 2022. This new note also has a conversion option that comes in at $1.20 per share.
CISO Stock Movement On Wednesday
Considering the massive rally CISO stock saw yesterday, it makes sense the company’s shares would give up some of their value the following day. As far as trading goes, around 1.3 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands as of this writing.
CISO stock is down 11.7% during pre-market trading on Wednesday!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.