Why Is CXApp (CXAI) Stock Up 15% Today?

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock is climbing higher on Thursday as the company’s shares made their public debut yesterday.
The launch of CXApp stock came about after its merger with KINS Technology Group. This saw parent company Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) distribute its outstanding capital stock of the company to shareholders as part of the launch.
Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, said the following about CXApp going public.
“The closing of this strategic business combination offers CXApp an opportunity to further accelerate its ability to grow with a leadership team comprised of industry experts with prior experience in scaling and successfully building businesses. We are also happy to have been able to structure a transaction that will allow our shareholders to continue to share in the anticipated benefits of the potential opportunity of this business.”
CXAI Stock Movement
Some 540,000 shares of CXAI stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s quite a bit of movement considering more than 732,000 shares traded during its debut yesterday. This also has shares of CXAI stock rising 14.8% higher in pre-market trading on Thursday. However, that comes after the company’s stock fell 58.5% during its first day of trading on Wednesday.
CXApp is focused on providing services, features, and functions in the workplace. Specifically, it supports the tech stack with an app that collects all of this in one place.
