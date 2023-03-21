XRP Price Predictions: Where Will New Lawsuit Filing Take the XRP Crypto?

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Tuesday as they weigh the latest lawsuit news.
Ripple, the company behind the XRP crypto, has made a new filing in its lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing has it bringing up Judge Michael Wiles’ ruling that Voyager Token (VGX-USD) is not a security.
This has investors in XRP hoping that the new filing will strengthen Ripple in its legal battle with the SEC. The ruling backs up the arguments that Ripple has already been making in court and could result in a legal win for the company.
The prospect of this has investors excited about the potential results of the lawsuit. Should Ripple win the case, it would likely result in a major gain for XRP. Let’s get into what experts think with the latest price predictions for the crypto below!
XRP Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our coverage today with a one-year price prediction of $1.0733871469679 for the token.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with its one-year forecast of $0.141 for the crypto.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our coverage of XRP with its average 2023 price prediction of 83 cents.
How do these XRP price predictions stack up? The majority of them are bullish compared to the crypto’s price of $0.4244 as of this writing. Investors will also note that XRP is up 11.2% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday.
There’s more recent market news traders will want to keep up with below!
