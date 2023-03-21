SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

GME Stock Alert: GameStop Is Heating Up Ahead of Earnings

GME stock could rally even more after earnings today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 21, 2023, 10:58 am EDT
  • GameStop (GME) stock is rallying ahead of its earnings report.
  • The company will release results after markets close today.
  • This has some traders excited about a potential short squeeze of GME stock.
Source: 1take1shot / Shutterstock.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is a hot topic among traders on Tuesday as they prepare for the company’s earnings report after markets close.

Investors are excited about the prospect of a positive earnings report from the video game retail company. If that happens, it’s likely traders will see shares of GME stock undergo a short squeeze. That would make sense as the stock is a fan favorite with meme investors.

Of course, Gamestop could miss its earnings report, which wouldn’t do GME stock any favors. If that scenario plays out, it only makes sense that shares of the company’s stock would fall. Especially after investors have pushed it higher today.

What To Expect From GME Earnings

Investors looking for specific details from that earnings report will watch its EPS and revenue. Wall Street is looking for GameStop to report losses of 13 cents per share alongside revenue of $2.18 billion in its upcoming report.

GME stock’s movement today has some 1.6 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 4.4 million shares. Even so, shares of GME are rising 4.9% as of Tuesday morning. Investors will keep in mind that GME is only up 2.9% since the start of the year.

