GME Stock Alert: GameStop Is Heating Up Ahead of Earnings

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is a hot topic among traders on Tuesday as they prepare for the company’s earnings report after markets close.
Investors are excited about the prospect of a positive earnings report from the video game retail company. If that happens, it’s likely traders will see shares of GME stock undergo a short squeeze. That would make sense as the stock is a fan favorite with meme investors.
Of course, Gamestop could miss its earnings report, which wouldn’t do GME stock any favors. If that scenario plays out, it only makes sense that shares of the company’s stock would fall. Especially after investors have pushed it higher today.
What To Expect From GME Earnings
Investors looking for specific details from that earnings report will watch its EPS and revenue. Wall Street is looking for GameStop to report losses of 13 cents per share alongside revenue of $2.18 billion in its upcoming report.
GME stock’s movement today has some 1.6 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 4.4 million shares. Even so, shares of GME are rising 4.9% as of Tuesday morning. Investors will keep in mind that GME is only up 2.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.