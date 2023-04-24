Lyft Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest LYFT Job Cuts

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) layoffs are on the way as the ride-sharing company’s new CEO looks to cut a large number of employees from the payroll.
David Risher recently took over as CEO of Lyft and he sent a letter to employees warning them about the layoffs. According to that letter, a “significant” number of workers at the company will be affected by these layoffs.
While Risher didn’t say how many employees will be affected by the Lyft layoffs, recent reports claim it’ll be about 1,200 workers. To put that number in perspective, Lyft currently employs over 4,000 people.
In his letter, Risher says that Lyft is seeking to lay off employees as part of an effort to reduce costs. He claims this is the best way for the company to “deliver affordable rides, compelling earnings for drivers, and profitable growth.”
One thing investors will note about these layoffs is how it affects the company’s ride-sharing workers. These are considered independent contractors, which means today’s layoff news doesn’t affect them directly.
Lyft Joins Layoffs Trend
Lyft is nowhere close to the only company announcing layoffs recently. Several companies have been cutting employees to deal with the current economy. Of chief concern is rising inflation, which increasing interest rates and reduced spending is also a problem for many companies.
LYFT stock is down slightly on Monday morning following the layoffs announcement.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.