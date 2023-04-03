Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Monday morning!
We’ve got an energy stocks rally, as well as earnings reports to talk about today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is rocketing close to 29% as it continues a recent rally.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSEMKT:INDO) shares are soaring more than 27% alongside a European energy stock rally.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock is surging nearly 21% alongside other energy stocks.
- Houston American Energy (NYSEMKT:HUSA) shares are gaining over 19% as they join the energy stock rally.
- Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) stock is increasing more than 18% without any clear news.
- Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) shares are rising over 18% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock is heading more than 17% higher after releasing positive clinical data on Friday.
- Enservco (NYSEMKT:ENSV) shares are jumping over 17% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock is getting a more than 17% boost after posting its Q4 earnings report.
- VNET (NASDAQ:VNET) shares are up over 16% on Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock is plummeting more than 28% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares are diving over 26% as it continues to drop alongside Q4 earnings.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock is tumbling more than 22% after releasing its latest earnings data.
- United Homes (NASDAQ:UHG) shares are taking an over 18% beating following a rally on Friday.
- RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) stock is falling more than 14% after filing its annual report on Friday.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are decreasing over 13% after releasing its earnings report.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is sliding more than 11% after releasing its 2022 earnings results.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares are slipping almost 11% after getting a delisting warning.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock are dipping over 10% this morning.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after announcing a stock sale.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.