Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we see what’s moving the market on Thursday morning!
Penny stocks are on the rise today and we’ve also got earnings reports, as well as stock offerings, to go over.
Let’s get into that news at the links below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is rocketing more than 111% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares are soaring over 43% as they also see heavy pre-market trading.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) stock is surging more than 38% as this penny stock experiences strong trading on Thursday morning.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares are gaining over 28% as another example of strong pre-market trading today.
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) stock is climbing 21% without any clear news this morning.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares are increasing more than 16% after signing a deal with the City of New York Police Department.
- Can Fite Biopharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) stock is getting a close to 16% boost on Thursday morning.
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) shares are rising over 14% after announcing a partnership with Driver Technologies.
- Ambipar Emergency (NYSEMKT:AMBI) stock is jumping more than 14% on Thursday morning.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares are up over 13% following its recent bankruptcy announcement.
10 Top Losers
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) stock is plummeting more than 41% on proposed public offering plans.
- Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares are diving over 17% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock is tumbling more than 14% following a rally yesterday.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares are retreating nearly 13% after a massive rally on Wednesday.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is taking an over 12% beating as it also rose higher yesterday.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares are pulling back more than 11% following a rally on ChatGPT news.
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) stock is decreasing over 11% following recent volatility from a delisting notice.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares are dropping more than 11% after adjourning its special shareholder meeting until April 20.
- Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) stock is sliding over 10% today.
- T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after rallying on patent news yesterday.
