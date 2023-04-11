Innovative Eyewear Just Launched ChatGPT Glasses. LUCY Stock Is Up 135%.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the company added support for ChatGPT to its smart glasses.
According to a press release, owners of the company’s smart glasses can now interact with ChatGPT via the company’s new Lucyd. This app is available on iOS and Android and works with its Lucyd, Nautica, and Eddie Bauer branded smart glasses.
Innovative Eyewear notes that owners of these glasses can download the app and ask ChatGPT questions with microphones already built into the glasses. ChatGPT can then respond to these questions via speakers, such as from the phone, or other paired devices.
Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, said the following about the news:
“We are excited to be the first company to provide ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear. With our new Lucyd app, which is free to our eyewear customers, we are continuing to make smart eyewear more accessible and functional than ever before.”
What This Means for LUCY Stock
Considering the massive interest in artificial intelligence (AI), it makes sense LUCY stock would rise on this news. The smart glasses announcement has resulted in heavy trading today. As of this writing, some 49 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 1.7 million shares,
LUCY stock is up 135% as of Tuesday morning.
There’s even more stock market news traders will want to read about below!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news worth knowing about on Tuesday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX), Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) stock today. You can read up on all of this news at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- 5 Investors Betting Big on CarMax (KMX) Stock
- 5 Investors Betting Big on Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Stock
- NEM Stock Alert: Newmont Sweetens Bid for Newcrest to $19.5 Billion
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.