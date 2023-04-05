Why Is 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) Stock Up 30% Today?

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock is on the rise Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the clinical-stage biotechnology company.
180 Life Sciences hasn’t put out any press releases that explain why its shares are up today. There are also no filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that give reason for the stock’s rise today.
Instead, heavy trading seems to be behind the boost ATNF stock is getting today. As of this writing, more than 3 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1 million shares.
What to Know About ATNF Stock
Investors will keep in mind that ATNF stock is a penny stock. That comes from its low market capitalization of $6.6 million and trading price of $1.78 per share when markets closed on Tuesday. As a penny stock, ATNF is susceptible to volatility, especially during pre-market trading. That means traders will want to be careful with any investments in the company today.
180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing treatments for inflammation. It’s based out of Palo Alto, CA and was founded in 2016. The company went public through an initial public offering (IPO) back in 2020.
ATNF stock is up 29.8% during pre-market trading on Wednesday!
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Wednesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, as well as the latest on bank stocks and more. You can find all of this news at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- Bank Stocks Alert: Jamie Dimon Says the Banking Crisis Isn’t Over Yet
- Why Are Stocks Down Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.