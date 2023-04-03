Why Is Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Stock Up 18% Today?

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock is gaining on Monday as energy shares rally thanks to news from overseas.
That news comes from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+). The organization has announced that it’s cutting oil production by 1 million barrels per day. This is set to last through 2023.
With the cut in oil production, other oil stocks are getting a boost. This has European oil stocks seeing a rally today as both big and small companies in the sector see their shares lift each other higher on the OPEC+ announcement.
OPEC+ says that the decrease in oil production is being made to combat a decrease in demand for the product. To go along with its announcement, the price of crude oil got a boost over the weekend.
What This Means For IMPP Stock
With the price of crude oil rising, it makes sense that IMPP and other oil stocks would climb higher. These companies will benefit from increasing oil prices with increasing profits. And that could last for some time considering OPEC+’s decreased production will last all year.
On that same note, this news has IMPP seeing strong pre-market trading. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s not a bad start to the day considering the company’s daily average trading volume of about 8.4 million shares.
IMPP stock is up 18.1% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
