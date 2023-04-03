Why Is Indonesia Energy (INDO) Stock Up 37% Today?

Indonesia Energy (NYSEMKT:INDO) stock is on the rise Monday as investors react to an energy stock rally out of Europe.
That energy stock rally was caused by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) decreasing the output of oil over the weekend. That comes alongside weakening demand for the energy product. This will have it producing over 1 million fewer barrels per day all the way through 2023.
While this news sent energy stocks rising, especially those in Europe, it had other effects on the market. Specifically, the price of crude oil surge higher as reports spread that OPEC+ won’t produce as much oil as previously expected, reports Investing.com.
What This Means For INDO Stock
Indonesia Energy is an oil and gas company that mainly operates in Indonesia. With OPEC+ decreasing its oil production, this opens the way for other oil companies to benefit from increasing oil prices.
At the same time, that also drives interest from investors in these oil companies. We’re already seeing that with heavy trading of INDO stock today. As of this writing, more than 500,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 142,000 shares.
INDO stock is up 37.1% during pre-market trading on Monday!
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest on Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock, and more. You can find all of that news at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- Why Donald Trump’s Indictment Still Doesn’t Make DWAC Stock a Buy
- UHG Stock Alert: United Homes Group Skyrockets 75% Following SPAC Merger
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed