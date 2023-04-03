Why Is Super League Gaming (SLGG) Stock Down Today?

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock isn’t doing so hot on Monday as its shares continue to fall following its latest earnings report.
Super League Gaming reported losses per share of 21 cents in its Q4 earnings report. That was bad news for the company compared to Wall Street’s estimate of -18 cents per share. It was also wider than the loss of 19 cents per share from the same time last year.
In addition to that, the company’s revenue came in at $7.12 million. Yet again, that couldn’t match the $7.74 million in revenue that analysts were expecting for the quarter. Even if it’s up from the $6.19 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Following the initial report of its earnings on Thursday, shares of SLGG stock fell. That movement continued into Friday and appears to be responsible for the company’s stock saw a continued decline on Monday morning.
What This Means For SLGG Stock
If SLGG continues to lose value, the company may give up much of the gains it made throughout the year. However, the volatility it sees as a penny stock means some traders may continue to bet on it, which could push shares back up after its recent dip.
For example, shares of SLGG stock were down as much as 26% in pre-market trading this morning. However, currently, they are only down about 1%.
