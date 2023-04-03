Why Is Eastside Distilling (EAST) Stock Down 26% Today?

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock is falling on Monday after releasing its Q4 earnings report after markets closed on Friday.
That report starts off positive with the company’s earnings per share coming in at -15 cents. That’s better than the -17 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting from the company during the quarter. However, things turn south quickly with its revenue.
Eastside Distilling reported revenue of $2.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. That’s bad news for EAST stock considering analysts were expecting revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. Also, it’s a drop from the $2.6 million reported in the same period of the year prior.
What The Future Holds For EAST Stock
Geoffrey Gwin, CEO of Eastside Distilling, said the following in the company’s earnings report.
“We made substantial progress in improving our business and are reaching news milestones in digital printing, while we continue to implement key restructuring initiatives in our spirits business. I expect meaningful improvements in our performance in 2023.”
Investors don’t seem to be buying Gwin’s enthusiasm today. The spirit company’s shares are down 25.7% in pre-market trading following its revenue miss. That wipes out a good portion of its 40% increase seen since the start of the year.
