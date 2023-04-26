Why Is ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) Stock Down 46% Today?

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is sliding lower on Wednesday following a couple of announcements from the company.
The first is the company’s publication of an article in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neuroinflammation. This article covers the “potential of ASC specks as a therapeutic target for Parkinson’s disease.” Unfortunately for ZVSA stock, investors don’t seem impressed by the news.
The second thing worth noting is ZyVersa preparing for its Planet Microcap Showcase later today. That event is scheduled to take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern today. Since that is after market close, traders won’t see the full effect of this news until tomorrow.
What Else to Know About ZVSA Stock
In addition to this news, shares of ZVSA stock are seeing heavy trading on Wednesday. As of this writing, more than 972,000 shares have changed hands. That’s already above the stock’s daily average trading volume of about 386,000 units as investors sell shares.
ZyVersa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of drugs to treat patients suffering from renal and inflammatory diseases with unmet medical needs.
The company was founded in 2021 and operates out of Weston, Florida. It went public late last year through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Larkspur Health Acquisition.
ZVSA stock is down 46% during pre-market trading on Wednesday.
