Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers worth knowing about on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks today are new deals, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock is rocketing close to 65% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) shares are soaring nearly 32% following a dip yesterday after a recent rally.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is surging more than 26% following news of a distributor seeking its products.
- Rafael (NYSE:RFL) shares are rising over 22% on no clear news this morning.
- Five Point (NYSE:FPH) stock is increasing more than 21% today.
- PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) shares are climbing over 19% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock is gaining more than 19% on Wednesday morning.
- PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stock is getting an over 18% boost with its earnings release.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) shares are jumping more than 17% today.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is up 16% on shareholder stake news.
10 Top Losers
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares are plummeting over 39% ahead of its Planet Microcap Showcase later today.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is diving more than 22% as bankruptcy weighs on the stock.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares are tumbling over 17% as they continue to retreat after a rally from a clinical trial.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is taking an almost 17% beating this morning.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are sliding more than 15% due to the outlook in its latest earnings report.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock is decreasing close to 15% after a rally on Tuesday.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares are falling over 13% as its delisting approaches.
- Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) stock is slipping more than 12% without any recent news.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares are dipping over 11% as it continues a recent dip.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% following a rally yesterday on warrant news.
