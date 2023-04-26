Why Is Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Up 45% Today?

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock is taking off on Wednesday even without any recent news from the psychedelic medicine company.
No new press releases explain why shares of CMND stock are climbing today. There are also no filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that give reason to the current rise. No analysts have weighed in on the stock, either.
What’s causing CMND stock to climb higher? Heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.3 million shares.
Of course, investors will also want to keep CMND’s penny stock status in mind. That comes from its low market capitalization of around $3 million and prior closing share price of 55 cents. This means the stock is easy to manipulate, especially during pre-market hours.
What to Know About CMND Stock
Clearmind Medicine is a psychedelic medicine company seeking to treat “binge behavior” and mental health. That includes “alcohol use disorder, binge eating and depression.” The company was founded in 2017 and operates out of Vancouver, Canada. The company uplisted shares of CMND stock to the Nasdaq in November 2022.
CMND stock is up 44.8% as of pre-market trading on Wednesday!
