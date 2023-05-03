3 Cryptos That Could Make You a Millionaire by 2025

If you want to grow your wealth in the next few years without much capital, consider investing a small part of your portfolio in some high-risk, high-reward cryptos. If a project is practical enough, I could see some of these being “millionaire-maker” cryptos.
Admittedly, I would agree that the best time to invest in crypto might’ve been at the trough a few months back, but you can still catch the train. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has continued to be resilient despite dipping below $17,000 last year as it has bounced back and is now hovering around $27,000.
Nonetheless, substantial risk is involved here, even with the positive momentum. BTC has been failing to break above the $30,000 resistance level and the fact that a recession is on the horizon makes investing in crypto very risky right now.
But that doesn’t mean you should avoid crypto altogether. If you have the appetite for risk, certain small-cap cryptos could return multibagger gains. Still, volatility goes both ways, and the disproportionate upside potential may also lead to serious losses, especially if you wish to use leverage.
With that in mind, here are three such millionaire-maker cryptos that I believe have what it takes to deliver those returns in the next few years:
|COMP-USD
|Compound
|$36.50
|AZERO-USD
|Aleph Zero
|$1.0886
|XCN-USD
|Cryptonite
|$0.000277
Compound (COMP)
Compound (COMP-USD) is a crypto project that focuses on the tokenomics of ERC20 tokens. For example, Polygon (MATIC-USD) is a crypto project that is developing technology to boost the Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain’s speed and scalability. On the other hand, Compound allows users to earn interest on Ethereum tokens by depositing them into one of the platform’s several pools. These Compound pools return deposit tokens as cTokens, which can be redeemed for the initial crypto at any time.
Compound’s platform has features that allow users to ensure that their ERC20 tokens are not idle. That’s great, as they cannot be staked by default. These features, such as borrowing, are done entirely in a decentralized manner.
Nonetheless, the COMP token has been languishing at historic lows due to declining interest in ERC20 projects and token inflation. It also launched the multi-chain iteration last year, but that still keeps the crypto project within the bounds of the Ethereum blockchain. Meanwhile competitors like Aave (AAVE-USD) support most up-and-coming chains like Solana (SOL-USD).
So why is this a buy? For one, inflation has cooled down to a reasonable (at least when it comes to cryptos) 7.06%. It is also 3/4th of the way to hitting the 10 million circulating supply cap while the price seems stable at the $30-40 range with little downside risk. Another thing to consider is the total value locked in the protocol sits at $1.32 billion, much lower than the $279 million market capitalization, signaling that COMP is trading at quite a discount. As Ethereum blockchain excitement gears back into action, I believe COMP can deliver a substantial upside and become one of the millionaire-maker cryptos.
Aleph Zero (AZERO)
Unlike Compound, Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD) is a peer-reviewed utilitarian project. While still relatively new, what the chain can achieve compared to many of the top projects right now is impressive. For starters, the Aleph Zero blockchain has near-instant finality. Their consensus protocol reached 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) with a sub-zero confirmation time. The ecosystem also offers private smart contracts, IPFS decentralized file storage, an information bridge oracle, and very cheap transactions. It also has substrate integration which makes it easy for blockchain developers to port their decentralized apps onto Aleph Zero.
Even though that’s very promising, the weak marketing has kept it under the radar. Moreover, I’d take these TPS metrics with a grain of salt – the ecosystem needs useful dApps and projects in the first place to make use of its capabilities.
Still, transactions on the Ethereum network are relatively cheap right now. But when the network is congested, I believe this will be among the top choices for developers seeking alternatives.
Cryptonite (XCN)
If you’re looking for a nano-cap, Cryptonite (XCN-USD) is a cryptocurrency that uses a mini-blockchain scheme, which allows the network to forget old transactions after they become obsolete. This way, the blockchain size is kept small and fast, and the mining is more decentralized and fair.
Cryptonite also offers some unique features, such as withdrawal limits that let users set a limit on how many coins can be sent from their address. It also offers micro-transactions that enable cheap payments and it allows users to attach custom messages to their transactions.
Of course, I don’t see it reaching a market cap in the billions, but it is an interesting niche project. I could see it being adopted by people running lightweight hardware or wishing to have more control over their transactions. Overall, Cryptonite could definitely become one of the millionaire-maker cryptos.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization of less than $100 million or trade with a volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: How to Avoid Popular Cryptocurrency Scams
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.