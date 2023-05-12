BSAQ Stock: 10 Things to Know About BSAQ and the VinFast SPAC Merger

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ) stock is on the minds of traders Friday as the company prepares to take Vietnamese EV company VinFast public.
Let’s go over everything investors need to know about this agreement below!
VinFast SPAC Merger Details
- The agreement will see SPAC Black Spade Acquisition take VinFast public.
- This will give the EV maker an equity value of about $23 billion and an enterprise value of $27 billion.
- Investors will also note that Black Spade Acquisition holds $169 million of cash in trust.
- VinFast is choosing to move forward with a SPAC merger instead of an initial public offering (IPO) due to poor market conditions.
- When the deal with Black Spade Acquisition closes, current VinFast shareholders will own 99% of the company’s stock.
- VinFast has been pushing into the EV market since it was founded in 2017.
- This saw the company completely switch to EV production and end the development of gas-powered vehicles in 2022.
- It currently offers four EV models in its home country and made its North American debut earlier this year.
- The EV models it offers include VF e34, VF 8, VF 9, and VF 5 with the VF 8 being the one released in North America.
- VinFast and Black Spade Acquisition are expecting the SPAC deal to close in the second half of 2023.
BSAQ stock is up 1% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.