GILD Stock Price Predictions: Is Gilead Sciences Really Worth $100?

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stock is a hot topic on Tuesday as a new price prediction builds enthusiasm among investors.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan David Seigerman is behind today’s news as he increases the firm’s price target for GILD stock from $90 per share to $100 per share. That represents a potential 27.6% upside from its prior close. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $91 per share for GILD.
To go along with that, the BMO Capital Markets analyst also upgraded GILD stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus rating for GILD is “moderate-buy.”
Why The Bullish GILD Stock Rating?
Here’s what Seigerman said in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“Simply put, Gilead has the best cell therapy manufacturing capabilities vs. competition from Novartis and Bristol. When comparing the three, Gilead is not supply constrained, able to meet increasing demand for Yescarta and Tecartus.”
Seigerman’s stance on GILD stock is a stock argument in favor of the company. Investors could benefit from gains if the stock performs as he expects. Now also might be a good time to take a stake as shares are down 7.4% year-to-date. They’ve also only increased slightly after the firm’s note as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.