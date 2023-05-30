NVDA Stock Alert: Nvidia Nears $1 Trillion Valuation

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is a hot topic among traders on Tuesday as they prepare for the company to reach a $1 trillion valuation.
The big news investors need to know about is NVDA stock surpassing $400 per share today. With that rise, the company’s stock should break past the $1 trillion market capitalization milestone. However, investors will first want to wait until the stock closes above that price before celebrating.
Granted, it seems likely that NVDA stock won’t slip back down below $400 per share before markets close today. The company’s stock is currently trading at about $412 per share as of Tuesday morning. For the record, its closing price on Friday was $389.46 per share.
What’s Behind The NVDA Stock Rally
Shares of NVDA stock underwent a massive rally last week after revealing its plans for artificial intelligence (AI). AI has been a profitable sector for investors as the market continues to build hype around the technology.
Nvidia continued that today as it announced even more AI-focused products. That includes a new Nvidia DGX GH200 supercomputer, as well as its Nvidia ACE generative AI model platform.
The ongoing AI talk continues to have investors interested in NVDA stock with some 24 million shares on the move as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 46 million shares.
NVDA stock is up 4.7% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.