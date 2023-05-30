NVDA Stock Continues to Surge as Nvidia Unveils AI Products

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock continues to rally on Tuesday as the tech company reveals more AI products.
The big news that has investors in NVDA stock excited today is the announcement of the Nvidia DGX GH200 and Nvidia ACE. The first is a new supercomputer and the second is its Nvidia ACE platform.
According to Nvidia, these tools will be important for many customers of its products. That includes those in the video game field as ACE will act as a generative AI model for video games. Helping with that is the DGX GH200 combing 256 GH200 superchips to create incredibly powerful graphics cards with a variety of uses, Yahoo Finance notes.
What This Means For NVDA Stock
Shares of Nvidia are still going to rally off of this AI news and that’s a major win for investors. Not only is the rise good, but it’s going to see NVDA reach a new milestone. With its recent rallies, NVDA is heading for the $1 trillion market capitalization mark.
We already saw NVDA shares undergo a massive rally last week that put them incredibly close to the $1 trillion mark. This resulted in the company’s market cap sitting at $963.185 billion when markets closed on Friday. Considering shares are climbing again in pre-market trading, $1 trillion seems to be a sure thing.
NVDA stock is up 4.2% during early morning trading on Tuesday!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.