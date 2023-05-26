Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out what’s happening on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial results, earnings reports, and share offerings.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Appreciate Holdings (NASDAQ:SFR) stock is rocketing more than 104% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares are surging over 65% alongside positive Phase 2 clinical trial data.
- Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock is soaring more than 35% with heavy trading on Friday morning.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares are rising over 30% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock is increasing more than 26% as White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM) announces a cash tender offer for 5 million shares.
- Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) shares are gaining over 23% without any clear news this morning.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock is heading more than 22% higher as it provides email services to an artificial intelligence (AI) company.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares are getting an over 21% boost alongside interim clinical trial data.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock is jumping more than 19% on Friday morning.
- Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are up over 18% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- SunCar Technology (NASDAQ:SDA) stock is diving more than 23% after announcing a $22 million private placement.
- Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) shares are retreating over 19% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock is tumbling more than 19% after pricing a registered offering.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) shares are taking an over 17% beating after rallying yesterday with smartwatch preorders.
- Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) stock is sliding more than 16% following a rally yesterday.
- TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) shares are falling 14% alongside a public offering.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is decreasing by over 13% on Friday morning.
- LiqTech (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares are dropping more than 13% as a reverse stock split goes into effect today.
- Tingo (OTCMKTS:TMNA) stock is declining over 12% today.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.