Why Is Beamr Imaging (BMR) Stock Up 171% Today?

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) stock is seeing massive gains on Thursday after Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) highlighted the company in a recent presentation.
The big news today is Nvidia showcasing its new Video Codec SDK 12.1 release. This has it revealing how the new release works with Beamr Imaging’s Content Adaptive Bit Rate (CABR) library and the Nvidia Encoder (NVENC).
Nvidia includes the following statement in a news release discussing the new video codec.
“Previously, CABR was suited to offline processing, but now, powered by NVIDIA GPUs, CABR-NVENC operates in real time, enhancing its application for optimizing live video creation services. This breakthrough technology empowers content creators and streaming platforms to achieve superior video compression and delivery performance while maintaining exceptional visual quality.”
BMR Stock Joins NVDA Rally
Outside of this, NVDA and related stocks have been seeing major rallies today. This follows the latest earnings report from the GPU maker. That’s due to an increase in demand for the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
In the case of BMR, the company’s stock is rocketing as some 37 million shares chang hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is a small fraction of that at about 61,000 shares.
BMR stock is up 170.9% as of Thursday morning.
