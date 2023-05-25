DISH Stock Alert: Why Is DISH Network Up 10% Today?

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) stock is taking off on Thursday following reports of a new plan to sell wireless plans to customers.
According to insiders, DISH Network is in talks with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to sell wireless plans through the company’s e-commerce platform. This comes as DISH Network has spent billions of dollars to establish a 5G network.
These recent reports claim that the company could announce the collaboration with Amazon as early as June. If that happens, it could act as a major boon to DISH stock and help ease concerns that investors have about its 5G spending.
Neither DISH Network or Amazon have been willing to comment on the potential wireless plans. Even so, investors should keep in mind that the two already work together, as DISH is a customer of Amazon’s cloud-computing services.
DISH Stock Movement on Thursday
The idea of DISH Network teaming up with Amazon has investors excited on Thursday. As a result, there’s been heavy trading of DISH stock today. That has more than 11 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is around 9.5 million shares.
DISH is up 10.2% as of Thursday morning but still down 51.4% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.