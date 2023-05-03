Why Is Aptorum (APM) Stock Up 166% Today?

Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
However, trading of APM stock is taking off today with more than 1 million shares on the move. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 51,000 shares.
One thing that traders will keep in mind is APM’s penny stock status. That comes from its low trading price of $2.89 per share, as well as its market capitalization of $10.321, and low average trading volume.
Penny stocks can be incredibly volatile, and that’s doubly true during pre-market or after-hours trading. That means anyone considering an investment in the company will want to be wary considering today’s rally. It could come crashing down without warning.
APM Stock News
Even so, there is some recent news traders will want to know about. That includes the company’s plan to merge Paths Innovation Limited, a subsidiary of APM’s subsidiary Aptorum Therapeutics Limited, with Universal Sequencing Technology.
Also worth mentioning is Aptorum’s earnings report released on Monday. The company’s earnings per share of -$2.75 beat out Wall Street’s estimate. That’s despite its revenue of $9.8 million coming in below estimates.
APM stock is up 166.1% as of Wednesday morning!
